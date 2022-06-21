LawCall
UPDATE: Lanes reopen following 2-vehicle crash on I-65S in Jefferson Co.

Major Crash I-65 SB @ MP267.9 before Exit 267 Walker Chapel Rd in Fultondale.
Major Crash I-65 SB @ MP267.9 before Exit 267 Walker Chapel Rd in Fultondale.(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes reopened following a two-vehicle crash on I-65S in Jefferson Co.

ORIGINAL: A two-vehicle crash closed all lanes of Interstate 65 southbound near the 268 mile marker in Jefferson County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The wreck happened at approximately 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022. No word on injuries.

Troopers said the lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

