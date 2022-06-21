2 people shot; Investigation at 21st St N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicle following a shooting on 21st Street North, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said at approximately 4:18 p.m. officers responded to 1001 21st Street North on a call of multiple people shot.

Upon arrival, officers said they found one victim inside the house. The male victim was taken to UAB hospital by private vehicle with serious injuries.

Another person with a gunshot wound arrived at Princeton Hospital via private vehicle, according to Birmingham Police. Officers also said it is not known if the person’s injuries were sustained at the same location. No word on injuries.

Detectives are working to gather additional information. No arrest has been.

Shooting investigation on 21st St N (WBRC)

