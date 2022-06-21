2 NFL linebackers, Alabama natives, come home to host football camps

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two NFL linebackers, and Alabama natives, are coming to East Alabama to host free youth football camps.

FRIDAY CAMP INFORMATION:

K.J. Britt, linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be hosting a free youth football camp on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Oxford High School in Oxford. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6-12 and will feature skills and drills led by K.J. Britt.

The camp begins at 5:00 p.m.

To register visit kjbritt.eventbrite.com

Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, free lunch and giveaways from Bombas, B.Y.L.T and Waiakea.

Britt is an Oxford native. He played college football at Auburn University before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SATURDAY CAMP INFORMATION:

Kwon Alexander, NFL linebacker, will be hosting a free youth football camp on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the City of Anniston Youth Sports Complex in Anniston. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-14 and will feature skills and drills led by Kwon Alexander.

The camp begins at 10:00 a.m.

To register visit kwonalexander.eventbrite.com

Each camper will receive a free camp t-shirt, free lunch and giveaways from Sleefs, Bombas and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Alexander is an Alabama native. He played college football at Louisiana State University before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a 4 year contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. In 2020, he was traded to the New Orleans Saints.

