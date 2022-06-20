LawCall
Snake bites Kentucky woman on the face

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WBRC) - It’s a thing of nightmares. You open your front door and a snake bites you near the eye.

That happened to a woman in Kentucky.

Mara Jo Thomas posted about her experience on Facebook and her story has now gone viral.

Thomas said in her post, “There is seriously never a dull moment in my life! Today, I got bit by a snake just a little above my eye. Kenley was outside and saw it and started screaming bloody murder, so of course I open the door and boom- it got me! Thankfully it wasn’t venomous and it didn’t get my actual eye! I’ll never have another door hanger.”

Thomas spoke with Good Day Extra about the frightening experience.

