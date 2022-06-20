Several partner together to raise funds and release 12 women for Juneteenth Bailout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Groups across Birmingham today are celebrating Juneteenth. Several organizations are partnering together to help bail out several women accused of nonviolent offenses.

“If it wasn’t for these fine people right here I would still be in that jail, 23 to 24 hour lockdown just about,” said Brianna Bridges.

The Ordinary People Society partnered with the National Juneteenth Foundation and Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson to help bail these women out as part of a Juneteenth event.

“I am still waiting for the buzzer to go off to put me back in my cell. This is heaven sent. This is God. I have been here since January and I wouldn’t have been able to bail out,” said the recently released Nancy Swindle.

Many of the women released couldn’t come up with bail money on their own.

“We actually got 12 out today and some of them have actually been there for 100 days. They told us if no one would come bail them out they would still be sitting there,” said The Ordinary People Society Case Manager Kenyetta Rich Glasgow.

For the National Juneteenth Foundation’s state director, it was a mission she and her organization empathized with.

“It is a beautiful thing to be free. To walk, talk and live life like God would want us to live,” said State Director Brenda Paige Ward.

The effort to improve these women’s lives doesn’t end upon the women’s release.

“These women are not just getting out. We have case workers set up at the fire house shelter, we have a case worker and they will be given somewhere to go today,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

While the organizations work to get the ladies set up in temporary homes, they will also ensure they have Ubers to the court house for their court appointments.

