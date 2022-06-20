LawCall
One person dead following shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Sunday night.

It happened sometime before 11:30 p.m. at the Cottages of Lake Tamaha Apartments, according to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Sellers says one person is dead.

“All that we can release right now is that there was a gathering or a party. A large group of people were there. Some type of altercation took place and shortly after that the shots were fired,” said Capt. Jack Kennedy of VCU.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No word yet on any suspects.

