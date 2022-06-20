One killed in fire in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a fire in Bessemer claimed the life of one person on June 19.

Authorities say this happened on Camp Oliver Road, and that the fire was extinguished. So far, no word on who the victim is or what caused the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

