LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday
Person injured in shooting near Lipscomb
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb
All lanes of I-65S near Gardendale closed after crash
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

Latest News

Person injured in shooting near Lipscomb
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb
One killed in fire in Bessemer
One killed in fire in Bessemer
Weathering high inflation
Weathering high inflation
Person dies in Bessemer house fire
Person dies in Bessemer house fire