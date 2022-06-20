LawCall
Multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.

The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.
The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several fire departments from Walker County are on the scene of a blaze started by a gas line.

The fire happened Monday, June 19 at 109 Brick Plant Road in Cordova.

Authorities say one person was hurt. It’s estimated flames were 50-60 feet

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Parrish, Cordova Police, and ALEA on scene.

