Luncheon closes out Juneteenth events for Tuscaloosa Branch of NAACP

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A busy weekend of Juneteenth events in Tuscaloosa will wrap up Monday.

The Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP hosted several public events to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

Things got started Thursday with some financial literacy forums. The NAACP chapter hosted a parade and cookout Saturday. The final event is a special luncheon set for Monday afternoon.

WBRC spoke with the president of the branch and some other supporters about these events.

The chapter plans to highlight a local woman who played an important role in the civil rights movement. Yvonne Young is a quilter who told stories through her quilts. She’s the featured guest speaker at a noon luncheon at Shelton State’s CA Fredd Campus.

“Her quilts have been all around the world. They tell the civil rights story. And we want to make sure that everyone knows we have someone of this significance living right here in Tuscaloosa,” explained Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP.

The luncheon is from noon to 1:30pm You need a ticket to attend. Individual tickets are $35. They can be obtained by emailing the tuscaloosanaacp@gmail.com. Tables are available for reserve as well.

