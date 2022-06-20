Low humidity levels and lower temps making it feel cool in many places

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It sure is a nice Monday morning compared to previous Mondays this month.

Morning low temperatures were in the 50s to 60s area wide, with low 70s for Birmingham.

Low humidity levels combined with the lower temps actually makes it feel cool in many places.

Looking out at our live cameras, we see clear skies out there this morning.

AccuTrack radar and satellite imagery shows dry conditions across the southeast.

Our radar could become a little lonely this week—with dry weather in the forecast.

As we take a look at the next 24 hours, we are expecting our noontime temps to only reach the mid to upper 80s into east Alabama…low 90s for our central counties…and low to mid 90s into our western communities. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for today, with low humidity.

For example, during our peak heating hours we could see temps rise to about 94-degrees—with feels like temps just up to about 97. While, that’s certainly not cool, at least we shouldn’t reach heat advisory criteria—which is 105 and above.

Tomorrow morning’s temps will likely be a little warmer, with most of us just bottoming out in the low 70s Tuesday morning.

Your poolside forecast for tomorrow shows highs in the upper 90s with mostly clear skies.

Looking at our dewpoint temps for the week, they are still low compared to what we have experienced of late. Instead of mid-70 degree dewpoints, this week we are forecast to see those dewpoints only in the low to mid-60s.

With the lower dewpoints, this will allow our temps to climb into the upper 90s to about 100s.

Overnight lows are expected to hover in the low to mid 70s.

I hope you have a marvelous Monday!

