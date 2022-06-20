Local churches tighten security plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local churches are responding to last week’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church tightening security at their locations to ensure their congregations are safe.

Chasity Maxie spoke to the pastor of More Than Conquerors Faith Church in Birmingham Monday afternoon.

Pastor Steve Green said unfortunately we live in a day and age where you have to prepare for the worst and pray for the best.

He said his church has worked diligently to stay ahead of the curve—putting a security team in place years ago that includes members of homeland security, sheriff’s deputies, and police officers, as well as church workers like ushers and deacons.

He says the church also has a command center, so they know who’s coming in the moment anyone steps on the property.

Pastor green says we’re at a place now where everyone must be more discerning –including churches.

“The Scripture says we must be sober, and we must be vigilant. We must be watchful. Whether it’s security, surveillance, all that’s necessary we’ve got a know who’s coming in in the building and so we’re definitely at that point where long gone are the days at churches or at home where people could leave their front door opened and anyone could come in. We’re at that point that we’re going to be remiss if we don’t use the natural technology and science that God has given man to make sure to do our best to make sure that these things don’t happen,” Pastor Green said.

Pastor Green said even with the best security you can’t prevent all tragedies from happening.

