Lawn care services battle heat

(KFYR)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to reach the 100 degree mark later this week and that can mean a challenge for employees at lawn care companies.

One business makes preparations each day before getting toasted by the sun.

David Branham has a thriving lawn care business, one with 7 employees and they cut around 75 yards per week.

Branham says it hasn’t gotten so hot that they cancel any cuts mainly because of the preparations they do long before it gets hot and humid. However, Branham says they have reached a point where on Fridays they’ll shut it down around noon. That’s when they’ll begin to feel the effects of cutting all those yards all week under a blazing sun.

“Dealing with the heat is tough. You kind of have to prepare your body, take care of yourself, drink plenty of fluids, get as much water as possible. Drinking Gatorade. I’m keeping Gatorade. Our commercial stuff we get on with it like 6:00 a.m. when nobody’s there just offices and stuff starting cutting them early so it’s not as hot,” said RAM Lawn Care Owner David Branham.

Hot or cold, David Branham their business is all year long. The key to getting through the cold or heat is in the preparations.

