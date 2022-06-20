Happy 104th birthday, Ms. Pauline!

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A big birthday celebration for a Trussville woman who turned 104, and the party even included an Elvis serenade.

Friends and family celebrated Ms. Pauline Edgar on her 104th birthday Monday, June 20, 2022, at Legacy Ridge assisted living in Trussville.

Edgar has lived at Legacy Ridge for the past five years. The folks there said she is an amazing lady.

104th birthday party celebration for Pauline Edgar (Abbey Fowler)

Elvis even stopped by to help Edgar party with her family and friends.

