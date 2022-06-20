LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

From fan to competitor, sumo wrestler eyes gold at The 2022 World Games

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sumo is a Japanese-style of wrestling and Japan’s national sport. It is not exactly a mainstream sporting event in the United States, let alone in the state of Alabama. However in July of 2022 sumo will be one of 34 events athletes from all over the world will compete in at the World Games in Birmingham, AL.

“I wanted to buy tickets and see what sumo was all about,” said Andrew Roden. “I wrestled in high school and college, and after doing some research and watching video in sumo, I started to tell myself I could actually do well in the sport.”

So the 34 year old started to train, compete and ultimately qualified for the Games by winning the 253 pound weight class at the North America Championships. Now he has his sights set on winning a gold medal.

Roden went to high school in Carrollton, GA and college at New Mexico Highlands University. He currently he lives in Guntersville, AL. where he is attending Grand Canyon University working on his doctorate and training in Sumo.

You can follow him on Instagram @stonewall_roden.

The World Games 2022 are scheduled to take place in Birmingham, AL July 7 thru July 17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday
Person injured in shooting near Lipscomb
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man
Douglas Carpenter founded St. Stephen's Episcopal Church nearly 50 years ago.
Founder of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church speaks on deadly shooting

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations in Tuscaloosa
Luncheon closes out Juneteenth events for Tuscaloosa Branch of NAACP
Authorities say the crash happened on 24th Street North at 5th Avenue North in Bessemer on June...
Bessemer Police investigating fatal crash
One killed in fire in Adger
UPDATE: Man killed in Adger fire identified
Andrew Roden wrestled in high school, so when he looked to buy tickets to watch some events in...
VIDEO; Sumo Wrestler Andrew Roden