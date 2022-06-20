LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Crash blocks lanes on I-20 EB in Heflin

Crash blocks section of I-20EB
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes I-20 EB past Exit 199 AL9/Almon St in Heflin Monday, according to ALGO Traffic.

It happened around 5:20 p.m.

No word on injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday
Person injured in shooting near Lipscomb
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb
One killed in fire in Adger
UPDATE: Man killed in Adger fire identified
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

Latest News

All lanes of I-65S near Gardendale closed after crash
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-65 S
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking all lanes of I-65S in Homewood
First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic