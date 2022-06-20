Crash blocks lanes on I-20 EB in Heflin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes I-20 EB past Exit 199 AL9/Almon St in Heflin Monday, according to ALGO Traffic.

It happened around 5:20 p.m.

No word on injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Major Crash on I-20 EB @ MP 201.1 past Exit 199 AL9/Almon St in Heflin. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/onv9kSjRlW — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) June 20, 2022

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash with the ROAD CLOSED on I-20 EB in Heflin. pic.twitter.com/SHN1BxUFWR — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) June 20, 2022

