Crash blocks lanes on I-20 EB in Heflin
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes I-20 EB past Exit 199 AL9/Almon St in Heflin Monday, according to ALGO Traffic.
It happened around 5:20 p.m.
No word on injuries.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
