Bessemer Police investigating fatal crash

Authorities say the crash happened on 24th Street North at 5th Avenue North in Bessemer on June 19 at 1:45 a.m.
Authorities say the crash happened on 24th Street North at 5th Avenue North in Bessemer on June 19 at 1:45 a.m.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a deadly wreck.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Lewis, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was 72.

Authorities say the crash happened on 24th Street North at 5th Avenue North in Bessemer on June 19 at 1:45 a.m.

Lewis was driving a pickup when he was involved in a crash with another pickup, according to authorities.

