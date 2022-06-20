LawCall
Auburn’s bats wake up as it bounces Stanford from CWS

Auburn's Cole Foster (7) hits a three run double in the sixth inning against Stanford during an...
Auburn's Cole Foster (7) hits a three run double in the sixth inning against Stanford during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Auburn has eliminated No. 2 national seed Stanford from the College World Series. Cole Foster’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Auburn the lead, and the Tigers went on to win 6-2.

It was Auburn’s first CWS victory in 25 years. The Tigers will play Tuesday against the loser of Monday night’s game between Arkansas and Mississippi.

Stanford went 0-2 in a CWS for the first time in 18 appearances.

The Tigers had managed one run and seven hits in 14 CWS innings before breaking out in the sixth against the Cardinal.

