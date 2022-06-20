LawCall
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident

Dylan Pegues
Dylan Pegues(GoFundMe)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is coming together after a student landed in the trauma center of the hospital after a serious car accident which led to him being electrocuted.

Dylan Pegues has since died from his injuries. His family says he possibly came into contact with a power line while trying to exit the car.

A GoFundMe was set up Friday for Dylan. The original goal was $15,000. Throughout the last few days, the donated amount grew to more than $50,000.

Dylan was an Auburn High School student, a well known photographer in the area — and on the Auburn High soccer team.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

