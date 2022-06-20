22-year-old shot killed near Libscomb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old shot and killed in a Birmingham neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Justin Jai Brown.

Police responded to the scene in the 5900 block of Warner St. around 1:55 p.m.

They arrived to find Brown lying unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigation 5900 Block of Warner Street. pic.twitter.com/U5MORBDMrc — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) June 19, 2022

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests Brown may have been involved in an argument that led to shots being fired.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, is asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.