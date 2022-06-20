LawCall
22-year-old shot killed near Libscomb

Person dies in Birmingham shooting
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old shot and killed in a Birmingham neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Justin Jai Brown.

Police responded to the scene in the 5900 block of Warner St. around 1:55 p.m.

They arrived to find Brown lying unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests Brown may have been involved in an argument that led to shots being fired.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting, is asked to call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

