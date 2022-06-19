Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Lipscomb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting near Lipscomb on June 19.

Police said this happened in the 5900 block of Warner Street, and that the victim has life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe this happened inside of a private residence.

Police say there is no one in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

