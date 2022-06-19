LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Lipscomb

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Lipscomb
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Lipscomb(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting near Lipscomb on June 19.

Police said this happened in the 5900 block of Warner Street, and that the victim has life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe this happened inside of a private residence.

Police say there is no one in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday
All lanes of I-65S near Gardendale closed after crash
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Latest News

Juvenile found safe after spending overnight in “Ride Out Falls”
Juvenile found safe in “Ride Out Falls”
Absolutely Alabama.
Take Me Out
Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man
The church shooting in Vestavia Hills earlier this week may have some local churches reviewing...
Local churches reviewing security plans after shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal