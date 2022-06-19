LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA Highway Patrol Division says on Saturday, June 18, around 4:31 p.m. a single-vehicle crash happened on I-59 near the 181 mile marker, about two miles north of Atalla. The accident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Austin Mims of Collinsville according to ALEA.


integrate google maps into website

ALEA says Mims was fatally injured when his motorcycle left the road, hitting a cable barrier. He was pronounced dead at the scene according to ALEA.

No more information has been released at this time as Troopers with ALEA continues to investigate. We will provide any updates as they are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday
All lanes of I-65S near Gardendale closed after crash
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

Latest News

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills earlier this week may have some local churches reviewing...
Local churches reviewing security plans after shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal
WBRC Churches reviewing security plans
WBRC Churches reviewing security plans
International Volleyball Talent Gives Back To Gardendale
International Volleyball Talent Gives Back To Gardendale
Douglas Carpenter founded St. Stephen's Episcopal Church nearly 50 years ago.
Founder of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church speaks on deadly shooting