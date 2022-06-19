LawCall
Juvenile found safe in “Ride Out Falls”

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a juvenile has been found after an overnight search at Ride Out Falls in Marion County.

On June 18, authorities with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an adult male and a juvenile male in Ride Out Falls. As authorities searched through the area, they were not able to find the missing people that night, but were able to search again on June 19 with more responders. When ALEA aviation got to the scene, both the adult and juvenile walked out of the woods to a nearby house, asking for an ambulance.

Authorities say the juvenile was shirtless, had no shoes on, and had lacerations on his body. Authorities say he spent nearly 12 hours in the wilderness.

Deputies say the adult male had warrants for his arrest, and walked him and the juvenile away from the area where law enforcement was. The adult male and an adult female were charged with Criminal Trespassing and Child Endangerment.

Authorities believe the adult male told the others to hide from the ATVs so they wouldn’t be spotted on the property.

