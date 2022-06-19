LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Less humidity brings mild morning conditions

WBRC Sunday morning weather
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The drier air which has been filtering into the region overnight is making for much more pleasant early morning temperatures dropping to near 60 in the cooler spots in Northeast Alabama. With a large dome of high pressure anchored to the west today we will continue to see sunny skies, lower humidity and afternoon highs around 90.

Sunday morning weather 5a
Sunday morning weather 5a(WBRC)

The ridge of high pressure will be the dominant factor in our weather in the coming week, limiting rain chances until at least the end of the week. Temperatures will begin an upward trend beginning tomorrow with highs topping 95 degrees again in many locations. By Tuesday highs will approach 100 degrees in some locations with the hotter temperatures continuing through week’s end. As humidity climbs along with temperatures more Heat Advisories may be needed beginning Wednesday with possible record-setting heat as highs continue to top out around 100 from Wednesday through Friday. There will be little overnight relief with lows around 75.

Rain chances remain limited although there will at least be a chance for showers and thunderstorms by next Saturday.

For the record the heat is right on time as summer arrives Tuesday morning.

