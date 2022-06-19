BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crystal-clear blue skies have been in abundance across central Alabama for Father’s Day and Juneteenth with plenty of dry sunshine. Hopefully you all have been enjoying the lower humidity, a trend that will at least carry into the early part of the week! Expect mostly clear skies tonight and lows once again falling comfortably into the 60s. We could see some of our cooler spots even reach the lower 50s again.

FIRST ALERT: Heat cranking up again this week (WBRC)

NEXT BIG THING: A ridge of high pressure building over the Deep South will keep central Alabama in a hot and dry pattern for the week ahead. This “heat bubble” will put a lid on storm development and keep rain chances out of the forecast -- potentially until NEXT weekend. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s on Monday, but soar into the upper 90s and low 100s for the rest of the week. And yes, that’s the actual temperature -- not the feels-like temperature! Mornings will be dry and mild with afternoons hot and sunny. Though the humidity won’t be bad to start the week, we could eventually see it creep back up a little bit by the middle of the week. Still nowhere near the muggy heat we dealt with last week, at least. However, with the sun high in the sky, the UV Index will be in extreme territory this week. So, make sure you’re wearing plenty of sunscreen if you’re spending any time or working outdoors. And make sure your pets have plenty of fresh water and shade, plus avoid walking your dog during the heat of the day; pavement will heat up quickly and easily this week.

NEXT WEEKEND: The above average temperature trend should continue through next weekend with highs at least in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also begin climb again, so feels-like temperatures will likely hit the triple digits again. Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny, but we have a First Alert for the possibility of a few showers and storms back in the forecast by Sunday. Stay up to date on the heat and potential for storms next weekend on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

