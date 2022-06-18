St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church members to hold bow fundraiser for victims’ families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People from all over the Birmingham-metro and the state are searching for ways they can help those at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Three people were tragically killed inside the church Thursday during a potluck dinner event.

Throughout Friday, people dropped off flowers, notes, and signs in front of the church’s main sign to show their condolences.

“We just want to do something to remember and honor these precious people from our church who lost their lives tragically,” said Natalie Anderson. “You just don’t think it’s going to happen at your own church. You just don’t.”

She’s a member of the church and a local teacher.

“We feel like everyone else,” she said. “We don’t know what to do. We’re in shock. We’re praying.”

They’re also coming together. Anderson and five other church members came up with an idea.

“We thought of putting bows on mailboxes,” said Anderson. “That’s something I know we’ve all done before to support a family or a cause in need... What we want is the money raised from the bows to go straight to those families so that they can memorialize their loved ones in any way they choose.”

The bows will be green to represent the church.

“When I sit in a service at St. Stephens Episcopal -- because of the windows and the trees, you literally feel like you are in God’s treehouse,” said Anderson.

She wants everyone in the Birmingham-metro to feel that same sense of calm whilst supporting the families mourning their loved ones right now.

“It’s just a small way that we can show these families that we are remembering their loved ones,” she said. “They were extremely active, loving, faithful members of our church, they loved St. Stephen’s episcopal. They loved the Lord and that’s what we want everyone to know.”

Because of the overwhelming amount of community interest, they are making a plan so everyone who wants a bow can get one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.