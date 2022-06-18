LawCall
Shelby Humane looking for help keeping animals cool

The organization needs two misting systems that cost around $2,000 each.
The organization needs two misting systems that cost around $2,000 each.((Source: Pixabay))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane is asking for help keep its animals cool.

The organization needs two misting systems that cost around $2,000 each.

There are more than 600 abandoned animals at the shelter.

There are more than 600 animals the Shelby Humane Society.
There are more than 600 animals the Shelby Humane Society.(Shelby Humane Society)

Donations can be made here by visiting here.

Thank you for your continued support!

