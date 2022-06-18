Shelby Humane looking for help keeping animals cool

SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane is asking for help keep its animals cool.

The organization needs two misting systems that cost around $2,000 each.

There are more than 600 abandoned animals at the shelter.

There are more than 600 animals the Shelby Humane Society. (Shelby Humane Society)

