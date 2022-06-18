LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Person sleeping near ice machine hit by vehicle at Mobile gas station

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a person hit at a gas station on Airport Boulevard.

The victim was asleep next to an ice machine at a Shell gas station in the 3600 block of Airport Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
Woman arrested for making threats towards preschool
Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare
Brian Keith Lovoy was shot and killed Thursday night.
McCalla man killed during domestic shooting
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case

Latest News

The family of former U.S. Marine Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh has not heard from him since June 8.
New videos emerge of Alabamians feared to be captured by Russia
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham
Auburn faces Ole Miss tonight in College World Series
Auburn faces Ole Miss tonight in College World Series
Jonathan Hardison and his 3 boys
‘He has a good sense of humor’: Jonathan Hardison’s boys celebrate their dad
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church is mourning three of its church members after a shooting on...
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church members to hold bow fundraiser for victims’ families