Person sleeping near ice machine hit by vehicle at Mobile gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a person hit at a gas station on Airport Boulevard.

The victim was asleep next to an ice machine at a Shell gas station in the 3600 block of Airport Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

