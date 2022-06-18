Lineville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

LINEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Lineville Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, June 18 at Timberlake Apartments on McCrary Street.

Police said all victims were taken to different locations by the Clay County Rescue Squad.

Two victims were taken to UAB Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone that has any information about the shooting, please contact Lineville PD at 256-396-2633.

