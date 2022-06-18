LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs

The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for violently attacking a man.(Kameleon007 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (Gray News) - A federal grand jury in Florida has charged two men with committing a hate crime.

The Justice Department reports the indictment charging Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, was unsealed on Friday following the arrest of Robert Lashley.

The indictment alleges that in November of 2021, the defendants caused bodily injury to a man because of his actual and perceived race.

According to the indictment, the defendants repeatedly called the man racial slurs and struck him with closed fists and an ax handle.

The DOJ says the defendants each face a maximum term of 10 years imprisonment, three years of mandatory supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The FBI and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.

Officials said trial attorneys Maura White and Matthew Tannenbaum of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. Bodnar Jr. for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
Woman arrested for making threats towards preschool
Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare
Brian Keith Lovoy was shot and killed Thursday night.
McCalla man killed during domestic shooting
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case

Latest News

Officer Kennis Croom was laid to rest in his hometown of Tuscaloosa Saturday.
‘We’re going to truly miss him’: Officer Kennis Croom laid to rest in hometown of Tuscaloosa
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Candler County
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Candler County
Alice Kraatz speaks to Vietnam veteran Dennis Jones.
Michigan teen raises money to bring Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse