Juneteenth celebrations this weekend in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A big weekend is ahead to celebrate Juneteenth. The occasion marks the freeing of slaves on June 19th, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed his historic Emancipation Proclamation.

The celebratory activities begin Friday night with the Youth and Senior Forum at Shelton State Community College at the Fredd Campus.

This event if free of charge and it focuses on resources and services to the seniors in the community. Saturday is the big parade. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at Westlawn Middle School and ends at Plum Grove Baptist Church. Following the parade, a cook-out at Palmore Park.

“After that, we’re asking everybody to come to the park to bring their coolers, their grills if they like. We’re gonna be at Palmore Park. We have Senator Bobby Singleton and state representative A.J. McCampbell who’s gonna be grilling. The food will be free, but once that runs out, we will have food trucks,” said Tuscaloosa branch NAACP President Lisa Young.

And it continues through Monday with the Juneteenth Living Luncheon at Shelton State Community College at the Fredd Campus beginning at noon.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

