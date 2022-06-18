HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced that one of its K-9 officers retired this month after a career-ending injury.

According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, Ghost was a dual-purpose patrol/narcotics dog that was partnered with officer Doug Moore.

Huntsville Police K-9 retires after career-ending injury (Huntsville Police Department)

Ghost is a six-year-old German Shepard that has been working with the Huntsville Police Department since 2017.

According to the Facebook post, Ghost will live out the rest of his life in a loving home.

