Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

(MGN)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best).

Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor.

#13. Smokehouse Steak & Seafood

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 348 Finley Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204-1050

#12. Costa’s Famous Bar-B-Q and Steaks

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 613 Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215-7401

#11. Rib-it-up

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $

Address: 830 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3008

#10. Moe’s Original Bar B Que

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 731 29th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2809

#9. Magnolia BBQ and Fish

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: $

Address: 1709 4th Ave N # 4, Birmingham, AL 35203-2003

#8. Carlile’s Barbecue

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue

Price: $

Address: 3511 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222-2405

#7. Johnny Ray’s Bar-B-Que (This location has permanently closed)

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 3431 Colonnade Pkwy Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35243-3232

#6. Jim ‘N Nick’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 2831 Greystone Commercial Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35242-2660

#5. Full Moon Bar-B-Que

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 525 25th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-3311

#4. SAW’s Soul Kitchen

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (881 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $

Address: 215 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222-1932

#3. Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1908 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

#2. Dreamland BBQ

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (793 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1427 14th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-5416

#1. Saw’s Juke Joint

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1115 Dunston Ave, Birmingham, AL 35213-2132

