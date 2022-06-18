Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham
STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best).
Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham on Tripadvisor.
#13. Smokehouse Steak & Seafood
Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 348 Finley Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204-1050
#12. Costa’s Famous Bar-B-Q and Steaks
Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
Type of cuisine: Barbecue
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 613 Springville Rd, Birmingham, AL 35215-7401
#11. Rib-it-up
Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
Price: $
Address: 830 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3008
Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Bar
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 731 29th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-2809
Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
Detailed ratings: not available
Type of cuisine: Barbecue
Price: $
Address: 1709 4th Ave N # 4, Birmingham, AL 35203-2003
Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
Type of cuisine: Barbecue
Price: $
Address: 3511 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222-2405
#7. Johnny Ray’s Bar-B-Que (This location has permanently closed)
Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 3431 Colonnade Pkwy Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35243-3232
#6. Jim ‘N Nick’s
Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Bar
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 2831 Greystone Commercial Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35242-2660
Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 525 25th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233-3311
Rating: 4.5 / 5 (881 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
Price: $
Address: 215 41st St S, Birmingham, AL 35222-1932
Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Bar
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 1908 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
#2. Dreamland BBQ
Rating: 4.0 / 5 (793 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1427 14th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-5416
#1. Saw’s Juke Joint
Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
Type of cuisine: American, Bar
Price: $$ - $$$
Address: 1115 Dunston Ave, Birmingham, AL 35213-2132