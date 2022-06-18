Gardendale’s volleyball star giving back to hometown

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An international volleyball talent giving back to her hometown of Gardendale this weekend.

Merritt Beason hosted a volleyball camp Saturday morning for the future volleyball stars!

Beason is fresh off a Pan Am Cup Tournament victory with Team USA Volleyball in La Paz, Mexico where the Florida freshman got MVP.

“It was a dream come true that’s for sure, but that MVP award wasn’t just for me, it was for the whole team,” Beason said. “I would say the most special thing about that 12-man roster, it was just a special group of girls wanted the best for each other.”

She’s sharing her bump, set and spike skills as often as she can through her M13 Volleyball Camps. She said she wants the sport to grow in Gardendale and in Alabama as a whole.

She’ll enter her sophomore season for the Gators this fall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.