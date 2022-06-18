LawCall
Gardendale’s volleyball star giving back to hometown

Merritt Beason at volleyball camp
Merritt Beason at volleyball camp(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An international volleyball talent giving back to her hometown of Gardendale this weekend.

Merritt Beason hosted a volleyball camp Saturday morning for the future volleyball stars!

Beason is fresh off a Pan Am Cup Tournament victory with Team USA Volleyball in La Paz, Mexico where the Florida freshman got MVP.

“It was a dream come true that’s for sure, but that MVP award wasn’t just for me, it was for the whole team,” Beason said. “I would say the most special thing about that 12-man roster, it was just a special group of girls wanted the best for each other.”

She’s sharing her bump, set and spike skills as often as she can through her M13 Volleyball Camps. She said she wants the sport to grow in Gardendale and in Alabama as a whole.

She’ll enter her sophomore season for the Gators this fall.

