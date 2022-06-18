LawCall
First Alert: Excessive heat continues across Central Ala.

By Fred Hunter
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Excessive heat conditions will continue across the southern portions of Central Alabama into Saturday. Heat indices could rise to near and above 105 degrees at times during the day.

Another period of excessive heat could establish itself across Central Alabama Wednesday and beyond. However, a weak cold front did move south overnight followed by much drier conditions going into the weekend bringing some relief from the humidity for now. Highs will still be around 95 this afternoon but the lower humidity will help keep Heat Index Readings below advisory criteria for areas to the north and east.

The drier air will continue to overspread the area through tonight with lows back near 65 overnight Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will still be around 95 but at least there will be some heat relief during the overnight/early morning hours.

A ridge of high pressure will continue building over the area into next week with increasing temperatures and dew points. Heat Advisories will likely again be necessary by Wednesday and likely continue through week’s end. In addition to the heat Index, air temperatures will be over 100-degrees from Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances are very limited with only a slight chance for a few areas of precipitation developing by next weekend.

