UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened in north Jefferson County after a crash closed the roadway to traffic.

All lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 272 near Gardendale were closed after the single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 7:42 p.m. The roadway reopened to traffic around 9:30 p.m., per ALGO Traffic.

