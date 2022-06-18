LawCall
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65 reopen in north Jefferson County after crash

All lanes of I-65S near Gardendale closed after crash
All lanes of I-65S near Gardendale closed after crash(ALGOTraffic.com/Google Maps)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened in north Jefferson County after a crash closed the roadway to traffic.

All lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 272 near Gardendale were closed after the single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 7:42 p.m. The roadway reopened to traffic around 9:30 p.m., per ALGO Traffic.

