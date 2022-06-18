LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Candler County

(KWCH)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook Candler County and surrounding areas early Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was in western Candler County about 4 miles west of Metter.

Candler County Sheriff John Miles said there have been no reports of damage.

Stick with WTOC for the latest updates to this story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
Woman arrested for making threats towards preschool
Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare
Brian Keith Lovoy was shot and killed Thursday night.
McCalla man killed during domestic shooting
A teen at the center of a crash that killed longtime Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his...
Teen at center of Bramblett crash charged in child porn case

Latest News

Tuscaloosa firefighters rescue dog
Tuscaloosa firefighters rescue trapped dog
The family of former U.S. Marine Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh has not heard from him since June 8.
New videos emerge of Alabamians feared to be captured by Russia
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham
Auburn faces Ole Miss tonight in College World Series
Auburn faces Ole Miss tonight in College World Series
Jonathan Hardison and his 3 boys
‘He has a good sense of humor’: Jonathan Hardison’s boys celebrate their dad