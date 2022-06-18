LawCall
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday

The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old and another person were shot Saturday, June 18 in the 900 block of 3rd Street North.


Birmingham Police responded to the address around 3:49 p.m. The two victims were taken to UAB hospital.

Police believe the 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

The other victims injuries were non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

