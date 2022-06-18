17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old and another person were shot Saturday, June 18 in the 900 block of 3rd Street North.

Birmingham Police responded to the address around 3:49 p.m. The two victims were taken to UAB hospital.

Police believe the 17-year-old has life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

The other victims injuries were non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

