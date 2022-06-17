Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they have arrested a woman after she made threats towards students and staff at a local daycare.

Police say that on June 13, 26-year-old Kayla Warren threatened to shoot staff members and students at New Hope Preschool after getting into a argument with an employee. Warren was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats towards a School.

She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

