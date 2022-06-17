LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare

Woman arrested for making threats towards preschool
Woman arrested for making threats towards preschool(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they have arrested a woman after she made threats towards students and staff at a local daycare.

Police say that on June 13, 26-year-old Kayla Warren threatened to shoot staff members and students at New Hope Preschool after getting into a argument with an employee. Warren was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats towards a School.

She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Drowning investigation in Lake View
‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman
WBRC Breaking News
One person dead after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

Latest News

Area church members gather to pray for Saint Stephen's Episcopal
Churches support community in wake of deadly church shooting in Vestavia Hills
Stephanie Arnold, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, reacts to deadly church...
Stephanie Arnold, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church, reacts to deadly church shooting
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
A message from Rector, The Rev. John Burruss SOURCE: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
A message from Rector, The Rev. John Burruss SOURCE: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church