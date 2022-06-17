BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been apprehended after police say a car crashed into a home in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Friday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department says they were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 31st Street Ensley on Friday around 12:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that crashed into the residence.

Police say after they learned two occupants of the car fled the scene, they obtained a description and apprehended them near the location.

Police say it is not known if anyone was inside the home at the time of the accident.

An investigation continues.

Two people apprehended after car crashes into Ensley house (WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.