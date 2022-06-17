LawCall
Two people apprehended after car crashes into Ensley house

Two people apprehended after car crashes into Ensley house(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been apprehended after police say a car crashed into a home in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Friday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department says they were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 31st Street Ensley on Friday around 12:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that crashed into the residence.

Police say after they learned two occupants of the car fled the scene, they obtained a description and apprehended them near the location.

Police say it is not known if anyone was inside the home at the time of the accident.

An investigation continues.

