Temporary Emergency Services coordinates Tuscaloosa summer jobs program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa is once again offering a summer jobs program for kids. Its used as a way to steer kids away from complacency and crime and towards training that can better prepare them for careers in the future.

The City of Tuscaloosa has been actively involved in helping teens find summer jobs for more than a decade. It’s called the Hope Initiative program, and it is usually managed by an outside agency. The program is being run by Temporary Emergency Services in 2022. This summer jobs program is part of the Hope Initiative, and the city started it in 2009.

The City of Tuscaloosa has provided youth education training and employment opportunities for kids between the ages of 15 years old to 21 years old, who live in Hope Initiative zones inside Tuscaloosa city limits. The program includes an interview process kids go through before they’re assigned a job where they will work. Students registered for the summer job program includes several hours of education and work.

“It gives our 15 to 21 year old’s, most importantly our 15 year old’s, a sense of purpose, not just roaming the streets all summer long, giving them a little bit of income, something coming in, to detain or deter them from making bad decision,” said Sharon Morgan with Temporary Emergency Services.

They want to fill 70 job positions through the Hope Initiative. Morgan considers it basically career prep for those good enough to get jobs through the program. Kids are being interviewed for those jobs through June 17. The city funds the program with a $100,000 grant.

