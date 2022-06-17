LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Temporary Emergency Services coordinates Tuscaloosa summer jobs program

The City of Tuscaloosa is once again offering a summer jobs program for kids. Its used as a way...
The City of Tuscaloosa is once again offering a summer jobs program for kids. Its used as a way to steer kids away from complacency and crime and towards training that can better prepare them for careers in the future.
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa is once again offering a summer jobs program for kids. Its used as a way to steer kids away from complacency and crime and towards training that can better prepare them for careers in the future.

The City of Tuscaloosa has been actively involved in helping teens find summer jobs for more than a decade. It’s called the Hope Initiative program, and it is usually managed by an outside agency. The program is being run by Temporary Emergency Services in 2022. This summer jobs program is part of the Hope Initiative, and the city started it in 2009.

The City of Tuscaloosa has provided youth education training and employment opportunities for kids between the ages of 15 years old to 21 years old, who live in Hope Initiative zones inside Tuscaloosa city limits. The program includes an interview process kids go through before they’re assigned a job where they will work. Students registered for the summer job program includes several hours of education and work.

“It gives our 15 to 21 year old’s, most importantly our 15 year old’s, a sense of purpose, not just roaming the streets all summer long, giving them a little bit of income, something coming in, to detain or deter them from making bad decision,” said Sharon Morgan with Temporary Emergency Services.

They want to fill 70 job positions through the Hope Initiative. Morgan considers it basically career prep for those good enough to get jobs through the program. Kids are being interviewed for those jobs through June 17. The city funds the program with a $100,000 grant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Drowning investigation in Lake View
‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman
WBRC Breaking News
One person dead after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Two killed, one injured in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
Two killed, one injured in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
Woman arrested for making threats towards preschool
Woman arrested for shooting threats made towards Birmingham daycare
Area church members gather to pray for Saint Stephen's Episcopal
Churches support community in wake of deadly church shooting in Vestavia Hills