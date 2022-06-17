State leaders react to church shooting in Vestavia Hills
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders have offered their condolences after a deadly shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.
Governor Kay Ivey released this statement regarding the shooting:
Senator Richard Shelby offered his condolences on June 17.
From Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry:
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also offered condolences.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.