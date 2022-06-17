LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

State leaders react to church shooting in Vestavia Hills

Shooting investigation at Vestavia Hills church
Shooting investigation at Vestavia Hills church(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders have offered their condolences after a deadly shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.

Governor Kay Ivey released this statement regarding the shooting:

Senator Richard Shelby offered his condolences on June 17.

From Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry:

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also offered condolences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Drowning investigation in Lake View
‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Brian Keith Lovoy was shot and killed Thursday night.
McCalla man killed during domestic shooting
Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate...
Calera PD: Dog dies after being left in crate outside