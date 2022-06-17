LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

A woman in Massachusetts is expecting quadruplets. (Source: WCVB, ASHLEY NESS, CNN)
By Katie Thompson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A woman in Massachusetts is expecting quadruplets, but her story is even rarer because they’re actually two sets of identical twins.

Ashley Ness was shocked when she found out she was pregnant at a routine doctor’s appointment the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

A surprise baby is one thing, but nothing could have prepared Ness for the news she learned at an ultrasound two weeks later.

An ultrasound tech revealed quadruplets on the screen, which Ness said were conceived without any fertility treatments. The chances of this are about one in a million.

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening without fertility treatments is one in 70 million.

“I need to get a passenger van now. I need an addition on the home. Initially, I was like, ‘I need to do a lot,’” Ness said.

Ness and her boyfriend already have four kids between the two of them. The oldest is 24 and the youngest is 7.

Before having her daughter, Ness said she struggled to get pregnant.

Now, eight years later with four healthy babies on the way, she feels lucky to be in this situation -- as overwhelming as it might appear.

Ness is 22 weeks along, and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. They have a due date in mid-October and will likely spend some time in the NICU as well.

She said she has plenty of support from family and friends who are ready to help.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 3 people killed following shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Drowning investigation in Lake View
‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks drift higher on Wall Street at close of a brutal week