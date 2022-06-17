LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

McCalla man killed during domestic shooting

Brian Keith Lovoy was shot and killed Thursday night.
Brian Keith Lovoy was shot and killed Thursday night.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy.

The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road.

pirate bay
map for website

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Drowning investigation in Lake View
‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman
WBRC Breaking News
UPDATE: Man, 72, killed after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham

Latest News

The victim has been identified as Roger Lewis, Jr., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s...
UPDATE: Man, 72, killed after train and vehicle collide in Birmingham
Man killed during assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
The City of Tuscaloosa is once again offering a summer jobs program for kids. Its used as a way...
Temporary Emergency Services coordinates Tuscaloosa summer jobs program