McCalla man killed during domestic shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy.

The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

