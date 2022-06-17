LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Heart Gallery Alabama: Trinity

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trinity, born January 2009, is a very creative child with an active personality. She enjoys playing with dolls and stuffed animals.

She loves shopping and sidewalk chalk. If given the opportunity to plan a day all about herself, Trinity would choose to go to McDonalds and would like to go swimming, or to an indoor play place.

Trinity would do best with a family that is able to spend time with her.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Drowning investigation in Lake View
‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Trinity
Area church members gather to pray for Saint Stephen's Episcopal
Churches support community in wake of deadly church shooting in Vestavia Hills
Nate Oats talks C.M. Newton Classic
C.M. Newton Classic 2022 features two coaches with a special bond
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman