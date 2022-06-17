FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory continues through 7 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin the morning with an isolated thunderstorm moving through part of our area.

During the 4:00 a.m. hour we were looking at the storms moving through Walker County. These storms continue to move to the northwest, which means Fayette, Winston and Walker counties could see some storms. Fortunately the storm is weakening this morning.

The other weather story is the Heat Advisory. We could see heat indices reach 105-109 degrees this afternoon into early evening. The Advisory is set to expire at 7:00 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk of seeing additional strong to severe storms, mainly for this afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk is a one on the scale, with five being the worst.

Temps this morning are already into the 70s, with a few places in the low 80s. Normal lows for this time of the year are around 69 degrees to give you perspective. As we head into the Next 24 Hours, look for noontime temps to reach the mid to upper 90s, with highs anywhere from mid to upper 90s to low 100s.

Saturday morning’s temps will likely bottom out in the 70s, but by then the cold front is expected to be south of our area, allowing dewpoints to begin dropping. Our lowest dewpoints are forecast to arrive on Father’s Day Sunday, meaning it shouldn’t be as uncomfortable outside. The Muggy Meter looks a whole lot better for us Sunday and into early next week.

Your First Alert seven day forecast shows some hot stuff for next week.

Highs could warm into the upper 90s to even triple digits in some areas, but not much of a chance of rain is in the forecast to cool things off.

Have a great afternoon. If you’re headed to the pool, lake or river today please pay attention to your First Alert Weather App for storms or lightning your way so you can get out of the water till the storms passes.

Have a nice weekend as well!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.