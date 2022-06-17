Farewell continues for Tuscaloosa native and Meridian, Mississippi Police Officer Kennis Croom

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The long farewell to Meridian, Mississippi, Police Officer Kennis Croom continues in west Alabama.

Officer Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was shot to death after he responded to a domestic situation in Mississippi, but ended up saving the lives of four children.

Here in Alabama, visitation was held at Northport Funeral and Cremation Friday afternoon. Bryan Henry joins us from the funeral home now with more.

Although this is a very sad situation, the family is turning this around and will celebrate the life of Kennis Croom this weekend and all that he meant to so many people not only in west Alabama, but just across the line in Meridian, Mississippi, as well.

Outside the Northport Funeral Home, Tamara Croom couldn’t stop thinking about her baby brother, the very essence of goodness during his short time on earth.

“Kennis was funny. He kept us laughing. Those kids who looked up to him, he led by example. He worked in a soup kitchen and at the memorial service yesterday and Miss Fannie Mae who ran the soup kitchen said Kennis was always trying to give everybody all the food. They were running out of food when Kennis was on the line,” said Croom.

“He did what he loved,” said Jimmy McCaw.

There was no way Jimmy McCaw would pass up the opportunity to pay his final respects to a young officer who was only 30 years old. Croom started his new job with the Meridian Police Department in October. Kennis Croom left behind three young children.

“Really did a good job. He passed away from being in law enforcement so he was doing something very important for the community,” he said.

As the President of the NAACP Tuscaloosa branch chapter, Lisa Young gave serious consideration about cancelling Juneteenth celebrations this weekend in honor of Oicer Croom, but decided against it because they were deep in the preparations. Croom, however, will be on their minds and in their hearts.

“We do plan to have a banner in the parade in his honor. He was a young man, trying to make a difference,” said Young.

Kennis Croom didn’t just try to make a difference. He made a difference, a final farewell to a hero. Kennis Croom will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Shelton State Community College. The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. at Shelton State.

Kennis Croom’s uncle is Sylvester Croom, the former head football coach at Mississippi State. Coach Croom also played for the University of Alabama under Bear Bryant. Both the Mississippi State and University of Alabama football teams sent flowers to the Croom family.

