Decision 2022 primary runoff happening today!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will once again head to the polls Tuesday. This time for primary runoff elections. WSFA 12 News wants to keep you informed about each race, the candidates and the ballot you’ll get in your county!

Here’s the information you need to know.

THE RACES

There are a number of local county and statewide races we’ll be covering.

Statewide primary runoff races will include:

Republican - U.S. Senate

Republicans Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks are looking to replace retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby. Britt was the dominant candidate in the May primary election but was unable to secure the election win outright. Brooks touted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump but later saw the president pull his endorsement before the primary election, then throw it to Britt during the runoff.

The nominee will go on to face Democrat Will Boyd in the November general election.

Republican - U.S. Congressional Seat, District 05

Two north Alabama Republicans are angling to win over supporters as they seek the nomination for outgoing Rep. Mo Brook’s seat in the U.S. House. The candidates include Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski.

This is the only Alabama congressional delegation seat featured in the primary runoffs. The nominee will go on to face Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton in the November general election.

Democrat - Governor

Democrats will field either Yolanda Flowers or state Sen. Malika Fortier as their candidate to go up against Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in the November general election.

Republican - Secretary of State

The GOP nominee for the state’s chief elections official will be either outgoing State Auditor Jim Zeigler or state Rep. Wes Allen. Zeigler got the most votes in the primary, but Allen was not far behind.

Before being elected to the state legislature, Allen served as the probate judge in Pike County for a decade, giving him experience with elections. Zeigler has positioned himself as “a watchman against waste mismanagement, and corruption.”

The winner will face Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte in the November general election.

Republican - State Auditor

The GOP will pick between Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell to replace term limited Auditor Jim Zeigler in this seat. The nominee will win the seat, as Democrats did not field a candidate for the election.

Republican - Public Service Commission, Place 1

This race is between Brent Woodall and incumbent Jeremy Oden.

Republican - Public Service Commission, Place 2

This race is between incumbent Chip Beeker and Robert McCollum.

Democrat - State Senate, District 23

This race is for a district covering all or portions of Perry, Dallas, Lowndes, Wilcox, Butler, Conecuh, Monroe and Clarke counties. Voters will choose between longtime former state Sen. Hank Sanders and Robert Stewart.

Local county primary runoff races will include:

Republican - 20th Circuit Judge, Place 4

Republican - Autauga County Board of Education, District 2

Democrat - Bullock County Coroner

Republican - Coosa County Board of Education, District 5

Republican - Crenshaw County Sheriff

Republican - Lee County Commission, District 4

Democrat - Wilcox County Commission, District 3

Democrat - Wilcox County Commission, District 4

POLLING LOCATION, REGISTRATION AND BALLOT STATUS

You can find details about your polling location and registration by going to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov. Type in your first name, last name and date of birth, then hit “look up” to access your voting information.

SAMPLE BALLOTS

