Calera PD: Dog dies after being left in crate outside

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate outside.

Authorities say they received a call of an animal in distress, and when the officer arrived on the scene, they found a pitbull mix in a small crate in the yard outside. Authorities say the crate was in the sun with a temperature of 91 degrees, and that the dog had no water. Police believe the dog died of heat stroke.

Police say they plan to obtain warrants in the case, and refer it for prosecution. Authorities say they’re allowed to do this because an officer personally observed the dog’s conditions.

