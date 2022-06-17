Alabama hits new record low unemployment rate for 2nd consecutive month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced on Friday that Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7% in May. This is another new record low following April’s rate of 2.8%.

“Once more, we are seeing the resiliency of Alabama’s workforce,” said Governor Ivey. “Yet again, we’re breaking records that were set only a month ago. We’re nearly a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate, we’ve been consistently ranked as having the lowest unemployment rate in the southeast, and our wages are growing at a remarkable pace.”

The unemployment rate was 3.6%. one year ago.

In March, Alabama’s unemployment rate was 2.9%, representing 65,441 people. The recent rate represents 61,621 unemployed people in the state.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates:

Shelby County at 1.6%

Marshall County at 1.8%

Cullman County at 1.9%

Morgan County at 1.9%

Limestone County at 1.9%

Elmore County at 1.9%

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.