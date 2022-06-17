LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama hits new record low unemployment rate for 2nd consecutive month

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced on Friday that Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.7% in May. This is another new record low following April’s rate of 2.8%.

“Once more, we are seeing the resiliency of Alabama’s workforce,” said Governor Ivey. “Yet again, we’re breaking records that were set only a month ago. We’re nearly a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate, we’ve been consistently ranked as having the lowest unemployment rate in the southeast, and our wages are growing at a remarkable pace.”

The unemployment rate was 3.6%. one year ago.

In March, Alabama’s unemployment rate was 2.9%, representing 65,441 people. The recent rate represents 61,621 unemployed people in the state.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates:

  • Shelby County at 1.6%
  • Marshall County at 1.8%
  • Cullman County at 1.9%
  • Morgan County at 1.9%
  • Limestone County at 1.9%
  • Elmore County at 1.9%

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Drowning investigation in Lake View
‘This was a tragic accident’: 3-year-old girl drowns in Lake View community
WildWater in Cullman
New waterpark opening in Cullman
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Authorities identify victims killed in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Shooting investigation at Vestavia Hills church
State leaders react to church shooting in Vestavia Hills
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Brian Keith Lovoy was shot and killed Thursday night.
McCalla man killed during domestic shooting
Authorities with the Calera Police Department say a dog has died after being left in the crate...
Calera PD: Dog dies after being left in crate outside